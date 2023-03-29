Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €21.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €21.20 ($22.80) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of SZG stock opened at €34.70 ($37.31) on Monday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($52.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €37.30 and its 200 day moving average is €30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

