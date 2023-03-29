Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €97.00 ($104.30) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

ETR:PAH3 opened at €51.52 ($55.40) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €49.79 ($53.54) and a 52-week high of €90.14 ($96.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.90 and its 200-day moving average is €57.17.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.