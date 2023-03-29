HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €71.00 ($76.34) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 17th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.8 %

ETR HLE opened at €78.60 ($84.52) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.82 ($57.87) and a 12-month high of €83.55 ($89.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.67.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

