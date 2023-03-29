HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($45.16) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 136.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

HelloFresh stock opened at €17.75 ($19.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 12 month high of €46.92 ($50.45). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.41.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

