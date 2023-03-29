HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Trading Up 1.2 %

HFG opened at €17.75 ($19.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.07 and a 200-day moving average of €22.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 52 week high of €46.92 ($50.45).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.