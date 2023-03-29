Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €84.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) received a €84.00 ($90.32) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

EVD opened at €54.30 ($58.39) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 1-year high of €67.75 ($72.85). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

