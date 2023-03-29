Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($45.16) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €46.39 ($49.88) on Monday. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a one year high of €55.52 ($59.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

