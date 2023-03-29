Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($204.30) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($224.73) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €177.00 ($190.32) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €175.60 ($188.82) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($125.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €179.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €174.29.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

