Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €34.08 ($36.65) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.29.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.