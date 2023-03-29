Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Covestro stock opened at €36.95 ($39.73) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 12 month high of €49.53 ($53.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €40.52 and its 200-day moving average is €37.07.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

