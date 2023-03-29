Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($58.06) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday.

Kion Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €34.08 ($36.65) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.29. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

