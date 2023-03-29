Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Gamida Cell Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 751.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,655,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,806 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,800,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

