Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $167.58 on Monday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Repligen’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

