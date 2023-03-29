Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $182.69 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

