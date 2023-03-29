JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 4,500” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,500 ($55.29) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.92) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.15) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

DGE opened at GBX 3,551 ($43.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The company has a market capitalization of £80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,247.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,554.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,648.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,508 ($43.10) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($10,171.86). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.