Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on EBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 210.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 62.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $445,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.