Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

