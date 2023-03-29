Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) PT Raised to GBX 615 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 608 ($7.47) to GBX 615 ($7.56) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of PYTCF opened at $7.02 on Monday. Playtech has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

