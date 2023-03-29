Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) PT Raised to GBX 615 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 608 ($7.47) to GBX 615 ($7.56) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Playtech Price Performance
Shares of PYTCF opened at $7.02 on Monday. Playtech has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.
About Playtech
