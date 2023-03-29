Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($2.62) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of -0.17. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,259,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

