Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.