StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.5 %

ARGO opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Argo Group International by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 444,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

