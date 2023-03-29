BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$78.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.30.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$55.67 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

About Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at C$559,506,594.32. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 490 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,880,980. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,634,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,506,594.32. Insiders have bought a total of 31,620 shares of company stock worth $1,986,455 in the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

