BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$78.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.30.
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$55.67 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.