Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.79% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 238.56 ($2.93).

Barclays Stock Up 0.1 %

LON BARC opened at GBX 137.18 ($1.69) on Monday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.70. The firm has a market cap of £21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 442.52, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,999.78). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

