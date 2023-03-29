Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 161.10% from the company’s current price.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Vislink Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Vislink Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

About Vislink Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

