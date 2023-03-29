Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $517.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $60,537.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 177,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

