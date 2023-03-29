Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 400.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

