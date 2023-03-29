DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.1 %

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 2,202,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $16,550,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $13,428,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

