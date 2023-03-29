Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MNTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $67,993.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $67,993.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $36,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 114.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.