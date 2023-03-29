JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %
INSE opened at $12.71 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $333.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.