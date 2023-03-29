JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

INSE opened at $12.71 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $333.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

