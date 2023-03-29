R. F. Lafferty Trims NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Target Price to $7.00

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by R. F. Lafferty from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target suggests a potential upside of 241.46% from the company’s previous close.

NextNav Trading Up 15.8 %

NASDAQ:NN opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. NextNav has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 582,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,776 shares of company stock worth $56,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextNav by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 40,143 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

