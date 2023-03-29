R. F. Lafferty Trims NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Target Price to $7.00

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by R. F. Lafferty from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target suggests a potential upside of 241.46% from the company’s previous close.
NextNav Trading Up 15.8 %
NASDAQ:NN opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. NextNav has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $7.90.
In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 582,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,776 shares of company stock worth $56,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
