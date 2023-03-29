The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $28.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $25.87 on Monday. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,973 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 25.4% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

