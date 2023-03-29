Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 403.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

