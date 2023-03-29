Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

APTO opened at $0.63 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

