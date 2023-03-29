Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 377.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $412.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

