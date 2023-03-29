Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 377.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $412.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

