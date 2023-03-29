Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) PT Lowered to $1.00

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.
Invivyd Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $1.35 on Monday. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $147.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.21.
Invivyd Company Profile
