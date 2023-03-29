Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $20.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTH. Mizuho lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -751.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

