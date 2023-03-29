Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $20.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTH. Mizuho lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -751.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
