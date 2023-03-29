AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

AGNC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 882,246 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,531,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

