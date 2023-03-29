Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $12.00 at Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

SNAP stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,246,874 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,202.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

