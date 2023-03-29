Evercore ISI Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.