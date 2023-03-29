Laser Photonics (LASE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laser Photonics Price Performance

LASE opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Laser Photonics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laser Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASE. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser-blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre-welding, post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50CTH and CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

