Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $58.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 582.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

