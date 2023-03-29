Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.
Trade Desk Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $58.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 582.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
