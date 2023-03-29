Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $66.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

