Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $25.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 419,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

