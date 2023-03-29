HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ANIX stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

