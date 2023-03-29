Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

