Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 891,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

