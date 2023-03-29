Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $925.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $34.11 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $826.97 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $832.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $757.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,603 shares of company stock worth $22,800,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

