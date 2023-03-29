Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Southern Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SO opened at $68.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.