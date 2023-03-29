Raymond James Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.57.

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

