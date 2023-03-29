Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

